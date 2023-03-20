Pune, March 20: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man pushed his second wife and their two-year-old daughter out of the running Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express train near Khadki railway station around 8.30am on Saturday, resulting in the girl's death and critical injury to her mother. The man was out on bail in a case related to his first wife's murder.

TOI reported that the accused Aakash Bhosale (28) of Padmavati has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and during questioning he said that he suspected his second wife of infidelity. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Lover With Husband’s Help After He Forces Her to Take Up Sex Work, Dumps Body Near Nice Road.

Cops said that Bhosale had fled after the train halted following an alert raised by some passengers on board who witnessed the incident. The passengers had alerted the railway control room some distance away from the spot. Uttar Pradesh Triple Murder: Woman Kills Husband, Two Step-Sons With Knife in Gorakhpur; Arrested.

The accused had a second marriage with the deceased identified as Vrushali four years ago and the couple had a daughter, Aarya. Vrushali is admitted to Sassoon General Hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

The accused had asked his wife to come near running Pragati express train. Vrushali picked up Arya and walked to the door of the compartment. Bhosale pushed her out of the running train as soon as she reached the door.

The GRP staffers at Khadki and the railway officials, including ticket collector and others, took the woman and her daughter to Sassoon General Hospital where the girl succumbed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2023 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).