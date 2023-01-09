Bengaluru, January 9: Police have arrested a husband-wife duo and their friend for allegedly killing a man and dumping his body near the Basapura Nice Road in Bengaluru after he forced the woman to take up sex work. The accused have been identified as Reena, Gangesh - both from Madhya Pradesh - and their friend Bijoy from Assam. The shocking crime was captured on CCTV.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Nibashish Paul. Paul had an extra-marital relationship with Reena and was hacked to death on January 3 after he allegedly forced her to take up sex work, the police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Denied Sex Twice in One Night, Man Strangles Wife To Death, Dumps Body in Polythene Bag in Amroha

Republic Tv reported that Reena was an employee of a garment factory and Gangesh a painter. A few years ago, Reena met Paul and started an affair with him. Upset with this, Gangesh returned to his home state and Reena started living with Paul. After a few months, Paul started demanding Reena have sex with his friends for money. When she refused, he began harassing her. Uttar Pradesh: Man Slits Lover’s Throat With Knife For Refusing Sex in Chandauli, Arrested

Reena informed Gangesh about her ordeal and they decided to kill Paul. On January 2, Gangesh went to the house where Reena and Paul stayed. They poisoned Paul’s food and after he consumed it, they strangulated him to death using a wire.

They transported the body near the bridge with the help of Bijoy. The accused transported Paul's body on a bike which was captured on CCTV.

The crime came to light on January 3 after some passerby discovered the body and informed Electronic City police. The police checked CCTV footage and found out Gangesh was involved in the murder who later confessed the crime.

