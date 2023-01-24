In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, a man stabbed his wife in Vellore. According to reports, the man stabbed his wife over a family dispute. The brutal incident was caught on CCTV camera. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The 43-second video clip shows the man stabbing his wife in the middle of a road in Vellore as onlookers watch. As the video moves further, the man goes on to stab his wife multiple times while people bear witness to the incident. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 23-Year-Old Techie Kills Self in Chennai Citing Harassment by Loan App Sharks.

Watch Video:

#TamilNadu | Vellore: Man stabs wife over a family dispute; incident caught on the CCTV camera. Police have taken the man into custody.#BreakingNews #Vellore pic.twitter.com/faca3IeJAt — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) January 24, 2023

