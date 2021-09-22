Ludhiana, September 22: A 29-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Ludhiana district of Punjab on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh. He ended his life by consuming poison after being allegedly thrashed and humiliated by his drug addict friend. The incident took place in Ludhiana’s Khanna city. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Singh’s friend, Sonu. Punjab Horror: 27-Year-Old Man Hacked to Death By Six People In Hoshiarpur's Garhshankar.

According to a report published in The Tribune, Sonu had sent Singh for bringing drugs. However, after Singh did not bring drugs after hours, Sonu thrashed him brutally. As per the deceased’s mother, Sonu had come to her house and told her that Singh had taken his mobile phone and a motorcycle and didn’t return. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Restaurant Owner After Argument Over Cold Food.

“Sonu warned that he will teach my son a lesson whenever he will come back,” reported the media house quoting Singh’s mother as saying. She told the police that on Tuesday when her son came home, he was injured and revealed to her that Sonu had thrashed him. Singh then reportedly opened his bag and consumed poison. He was taken to a hospital. However, he died during treatment.

Notably, the deceased’s mother told police that he was also a drug addict and even underwent treatment for drug de-addiction. He did not stop taking drugs even after that. Singh’s father had died in 2016 and was the only support for her mother. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt operation to nab Sonu. The police have started a detailed investigation into the matter.

