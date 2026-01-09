Mumbai, January 9: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar has officially become the highest-grossing Hindi film in history, crossing the INR 831 crore mark at the domestic box office this week. The film, which features Ranveer Singh in a career-defining role, has sustained an extraordinary theatrical run since its December 5, 2025, release. As the movie enters its sixth week, attention is shifting toward its digital premiere, with industry reports indicating that Netflix has secured the streaming rights for a landmark January 30 release. ‘Dhurandhar’ OTT Release Date in January: Will Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Film Stream on Netflix or JioHotstar? Here’s What We Know.

Record-Breaking Box Office Milestone of Dhurandhar

As of January 8, 2026, Dhurandhar has amassed a staggering INR 836.15 crore nett in India, surpassing the previous single-language record held by Pushpa 2: The Rule. Globally, the film has breached the INR 1,259 crore milestone, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, trailing only Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Postponed to This Date, 2026 To Avoid Box Office Clash With Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ (View Post).

The performance of Dhurandhar is particularly notable for its consistency; it became the first Indian movie to record over 1 lakh ticket sales daily for 30 consecutive days on booking platforms. Despite new releases, the spy epic maintains a steady footfall in major metros, particularly during evening and night shows.

OTT Release: When and Where to Watch 'Dhurandhar'

While the producers and Netflix have yet to issue a formal statement, trade insiders report that the digital rights were sold in a high-stakes deal valued at approximately INR 130 crore (reportedly covering both the current film and its upcoming sequel).

Key Digital Release Details:

Platform: Netflix

Expected Date: January 30

Format: 4K Ultra HD with multi-language audio (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada).

The late-January 2026 window is designed to allow the film to maximise its theatrical revenue through the mid-month festive period before transitioning to a global streaming audience.

Background of 'Dhurandhar' and Character Impact of Ranveer Singh

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar marks Ranveer Singh’s return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus. Singh’s portrayal of "Hamza", an intense Indian intelligence operative infiltrating networks in Karachi, has been hailed as a major departure from his usual high-energy persona. The film's gritty, realistic approach - inspired by actual geopolitical events - has resonated with audiences, while supporting performances by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal have added significant depth to the ensemble. ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection: Becomes No.1 Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Ever at Indian Box Office, Ranveer Singh Spy Thriller Crosses INR 831 Crore Net (View Post).

Future of the Franchise: 'Dhurandhar 2'

The momentum from the first film is set to lead directly into a sequel. In a rare move for Indian cinema, the makers have already confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19. This puts the sequel on a collision course with Yash's pan-India drama Toxic, setting up what trade analysts are calling the "Dhuraxic" box office clash. The sequel of Dhurandhar is expected to pick up immediately from the post-credits scene of the first film, with several cast members, including Rakesh Bedi, reportedly taking on more prominent roles.

