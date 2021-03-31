Chandigarh, March 31: The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave a nod to the scheme allowing women in the state to travel in the government-run buses free of cost. The women can avail the facilities of state buses without any charge from Thursday, April 1. Women need to show any residential proof such as Aadhaar Card, and Voter ID among others to avail the benefits of the scheme. Punjab Govt Approves 33% Reservation for Women in State Civil Services, Boards and Corporations.

The scheme was announced by Chief Minister Captain Amarider Singh earlier this month, said Punjab Chief Minister's Office in a statement. The benefits are applicable on all the government-operated buses including buses from Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways Buses (PUNBUS) and City Bus Services operated by Local Bodies. COVID-19 Surge in Punjab: State Govt Extends Coronavirus Restrictions Till April 10, Orders Launch of Vaccination Drive in Prisons.

The women family members of Punjab Government employees residing in Chandigarh and women state government employees who are residing in the union territory, are also eligible to avail the benefits under the state government's scheme, irrespective of age or income, and travel free of cost in the buses. However, the benefits are not available on state-owned AC buses, HVAC buses and Volvo buses.

