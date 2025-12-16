PBKS Team in IPL 2026: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction from a position of relative strength and stability, a notable change for a franchise often associated with major overhauls. Having retained a significant core of 21 players, the most across the league, after reaching the final in the previous season, Captain Shreyas Iyer and the management are prioritising fine-tuning over rebuilding. IPL 2026 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar Online

The retained lineup boasts a powerful Indian batting engine room featuring Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Shashank Singh, complemented by a solid pace battery led by Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Lockie Ferguson, along with the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar. With a remaining purse of INR 11.50 crore and only four slots (two overseas) to fill, their auction strategy will be highly focused on acquiring impact players for specific roles rather than engaging in bidding wars for general talent.

PBKS Players Bought at IPL 2026 Auction: Cooper Connolly (INR 3 Crore).

PBKS Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar.

PBKS Previous Season Recap: In 2025, PBKS made it to the final first time after 2014. However, the Punjab side once again faced disappointment as they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

