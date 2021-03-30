Chandigarh, March 30: Amid the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab Government on Tuesday announced that the current restrictions imposed in the state will remain in force till April 10. This comes after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other senior officials of the state to review the coronavirus situation in Punjab. The restrictions were earlier imposed till March 31. COVID-19 Surge in Punjab: Cinema Halls to Operate at 50% Capacity; 100 People in Malls At a Time; Silence Hour on Saturdays For People Who Died of Coronavirus.

All the educational institutions in the state, except from medical colleges, have been shut down. The cinema halls are operating at 50 per cent capacity and not more than 100 persons are allowed in a mall at any time. Districts of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ropar are currently under night curfew between 9 PM to 5 AM, to curtail the spread of coronavirus. COVID-19 Surge in Punjab: Public Gathering Restricted to 20 People in SAS Nagar, Night Curfew Reimposed.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh as also ordered the launch of vaccination drive against coronavirus in the prisons. This comes after 40 women at Nabha Open Jail in Patiala’s tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the CMO said in a statement.

Punjab on Monday reported 2,914 new COVID-19 cases, 2,583 recoveries and 59 deaths. The total coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 2,34,602. Total active COVID-19 cases in Punjab stand at 24,143. As many as 2,03,710 people have recovered from the virus while 6,749 have died in Punjab so far.

