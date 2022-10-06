Chandigarh, October 6: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested Assistant Inspector General of Police Ashish Kapoor, posted as Commandant, 4th IRB, Pathankot, for taking a bribe of Rs 1 crore through cheques. DSP, Intelligence Pawan Kumar, and ASI Harjinder Singh are also among the accused in the case.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said a case under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code have been registered.

Giving details, the spokesperson said during posting as the Superintendent at Central Jail in Amritsar in 2016, Kapoor had got acquainted with Poonam Rajan, of Haryana's Kurukshetra, who was under judicial remand in a case.

When Rajan, along with her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in-law Preeti, was in police remand in a fraud case at a police station in Zirakpur town, Kapoor went to the police station and fraudulently convinced Rajan's mother to help her in getting bail and acquittal from the court.

Later, Kapoor in connivance with then SHO Pawan Kumar, and ASI Harjinder Singh got Preeti declared innocent in the case. In lieu of that favour, Kapoor obtained signatures of Prem Lata on different cheques amounting to Rs 1 crore, deposited them under the names of people known to him, and got them encashed allegedly through Harjinder Singh.

