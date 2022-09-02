Jaipur, September 2: Incidents of offering bribe to cops to avoid challan after someone breaks traffic rules are quite common across country. A senior officer of the police department in Jaipur also had to go through this experience. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), who was going in a car in plain clothes, was caught by a constable for not wearing a seat belt and later he demanded a bribe of Rs 500 to cancel the challan.

The constable, Rajendra Prasad, was suspended and three others have been sent to the police lines.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when DCP (North) Paris Deshmukh and his staff went out on night patrolling. Deshmukh was in a private vehicle and his gunman and driver were also in plain clothes, reported TOI.

When the vehicle arrived at Rotary Circle under the Transport Nagar police station area, constable Rajendra Prasad first asked Deshmukh to pay challan for not wearing seat belt. He than said them to give him Rs 500 to avoid the challan. The DCP informed about this incident to his senior officers, after which action has been taken against the accused policemen.

ACP Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said Prasad was immediately suspended, while three others posted at this checkpoint were attached to the police lines. ACP Adarsh Nagar has been asked to investigate the matter. Officials say that such surprise inspections in the city will be further intensified.

