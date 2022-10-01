Malegaon, October 1: Recently, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken big action in Malegaon and arrested a police inspector, a constable, and one more person for allegedly demanding a bribe from a drug trafficking suspect, TV9 Marathi reported. Reportedly, the trio was held for asking for bribes to hush up the case and let him off the hook in a drug trafficking case.

As per the reports, the arrested persons were identified as PI Suresh Ghusar, constable Aatmaram Patil, both stationed at Malegaon police station, and a social worker Rashid Syed. Reportedly, a person was picked up on suspicion of possessing MD powder. He was held and booked under the narcotics act. He was arrested on charges of drug trafficking and the trio allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 20,000 to release him. West Bengal: Kolkata Shocked Over Reported Police Bid To Hush Up Rape Case by Offering Victim Rs 1,000.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh from the brother and a friend of the suspect. Refused, they lowered the amount to Rs. 50,000. Finally, the deal was set at Rs. 20,000. However, the brother and friend of the suspect approached the ACB and registered a complaint. Acting swiftly of the plaint, ACB filed a case against the accused trio and arrested them. Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrest BMC Official, Aide for Accepting Rs 3 Lakh As Bribe.

In a similar incident, three police personnel in Noida were suspended and one of them has been arrested for allegedly taking money from a person in a drug trafficking case. The head constable seen taking the money has been taken into police custody, an official said, adding an FIR has also been registered and the further probe will be held.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2022 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).