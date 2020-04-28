Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Announces 21-Day Compulsory State Quarantine for People Returning From Other States to Contain COVID-19

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, April 28: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced a compulsory 21-day state quarantine for all those people who are returning to the state from other places. The move have been initiated by the state government to check further spread of coronavirus.

Informing about the development, Punjab Chief Minister's Office said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today announced compulsory 21-day state quarantine for all those returning to the state from other places to check further spread of COVID-19." Coronavirus Cases in India Near 30,000-Mark After 1,594 Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Climbs to 934.

Here's the ANI Tweet:

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today announced compulsory 21-day state quarantine for all those returning to the state from other places to check further spread of #COVID19: Punjab Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry informed that 313 people in Punjab have been found coronavirus positive, while 18 others have succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, coronavirus positive cases in India touched 29,974, including 937 deaths. The Union Health Ministry reported that 22010 active cases are still present, while 7026 have been cured.