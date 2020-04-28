Coronavirus Cases in India Near 30,000-Mark After 1,594 Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Climbs to 934

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 28: India witnessed 1,594 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 patients increased to 29,974 in the country on Tuesday. The death toll also increased by 51 since Monday evening. Till now, 934 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus so far. According to the Family Welfare and Health Ministry, there are currently 22,010 active cases in the country, while 7026 patients have recovered do far from coronavirus. The country has over 23 percent recovery rate. India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Has Improved to 23.3%, Says Health Ministry; Doubling Rate of COVID-19 Cases Stands at 10.2 Days.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country. In this western state of India, 8,590 people have contracted COVID-19 until now. The death toll also increased to 369 in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Most of the cases in this state have been reported from Thane division, which consists of Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad cities. Over 6,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in this division of the state. The number of recovered patients also increased to 1,282 in this state. What Is Plasma Therapy? Can It Treat COVID-19? Who Can Donate Plasma in the Fight Against Coronavirus? History, Use & Everything To Know About The Possible Treatment.

Statewise List of Coronavirus Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1259 258 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 38 27 1 5 Bihar 346 57 2 6 Chandigarh 40 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 8 Delhi 3108 877 54 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 3548 394 162 11 Haryana 296 183 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 546 164 7 14 Jharkhand 103 17 3 15 Karnataka 520 198 20 16 Kerala 482 355 4 17 Ladakh 22 16 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2368 361 113 19 Maharashtra 8590 1282 369 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 118 37 1 24 Puducherry 8 3 0 25 Punjab 313 71 18 26 Rajasthan 2262 669 46 27 Tamil Nadu 1937 1101 24 28 Telengana 1004 321 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 51 33 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2043 400 31 32 West Bengal 697 109 20 Total number of confirmed cases in India 29974* 7027 937

After Maharashtra, Gujarat has the maximum coronavirus cases where 3,548 people have contracted COVID-19. The deadly virus also claimed the lives of 162 people in this state of India. Till now only 394 people have recovered in Gujarat. The number of COVID-19 cases also crossed the 3,000- mark in Delhi. Out of the total 3,108 cases, 877 people have already recovered, while 52 lives have been lost due to COVID-19 in the national capital territory.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate of COVID-19 patients in India is 10.2 days as of now. Before lockdown, i.e. March 25, the doubling rate in the country was 3.4 days. The mortality rate in India due to coronavirus is 3.1 percent, which less as compared to the global mortality rate. Kerala has the highest recoverat rate among all states and union territories of India. In this southern state of the country, over 70 percent coronavirus patients have recovered so far.

Globally, over three million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll also crossed 200,000 across the globe due to the deadly virus. The United States is the worst-hit country. COVID-19 cases crossed one million in the US. The death toll also increased to 57,000 in this country.