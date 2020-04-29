Punjab Extends Curfew For Two More Weeks, Lockdown to be Lifted Daily From 7-11 AM, Announces CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh issues video-message amid lockdown | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh, April 29: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced the extension of curfew in his state for two more weeks. The continuing of restrictions is necessitated in view of the rising coronavirus cases, he added. The lockdown would be partially relaxed daily between 7 am and 11 am. Lockdown to be Extended in India After May 3? CMs Urge PM Modi to Extend Shutdown to Combat Virus Outbreak.

During the relaxation period, shops and stores offering essential services and goods will also be allowed to function -- in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines. Locals would be allowed to move out from their houses during the four hours when curfew is not in place, Singh said.

"Lockdown will be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day; during this time people can come out of their houses and shops will be opening. Also, we have decided to extend the curfew in the state by two more weeks," the Punjab CM said in a video-statement issued by him today.

Watch: Punjab CM Announces Lockdown Extension

#WATCH Lockdown will be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day; during this time people can come out of their houses and shops will be opening. Also, we have decided to extend the curfew in the state by two more weeks: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/tHTaE22NYB — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

Punjab is the first Indian state to officially announce an extension in the lockdown period beyond May 3 -- the date when the Centre-imposed nationwide shutdown is scheduled to end. Singh has constantly been in favour of maintaining restrictions to curb the transmission rate of COVID-19.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video-conference with nine Chief Ministers on Monday, four among the latter asked him to continue the lockdown. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urged him to maintain the restrictions for the next one month.

A statement issued by the PMO, following the video-meet, said Modi is in favour of extending the lockdown. The next phase of restrictions would, however, see exemptions in areas designated as "green zones". The partial relaxation is intended to allow essential economic activities to resume.