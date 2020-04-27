Lockdown to be Extended in India After May 3? Chief Ministers Urge PM Narendra Modi to Extend Shutdown As Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise; Green Zones May See Relaxations

PM Modi in video conference with State CMs | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra)

New Delhi, April 27: The extension of lockdown in India was mooted in the video-conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of nine states on Monday. Reports claimed that at least four CMs appealed Modi to refrain from lifting the curbs in districts moderately or severely affected by COVID-19, as it may lead to expediation of the transmission rate.

During his consultation with the State CMs, PM Modi reportedly expressed his willingness to continue the lockdown in areas severely affected or those entailing COVID-19 hotspots. The economy will be fine, Modi was reported as saying by NDTV, adding that the restrictions must continue in worst-hit parts of the nation.

"Prime Minister said that we have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID -19. He emphasized on the importance of usage of technology as much as possible and also to utilize time to embrace reform measures," said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office following the video-meet.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, following the meeting, said that he has backed the option of extending the lockdown beyond May 3. He, however, called for relaxation in areas designated as "green zones" or those not affected by the contagious disease.

"At the video conference called by the Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi

ji and Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones or Non-Covid affected districts in Meghalaya (sic)," he tweeted.

Following the modifications issued to the lockdown order - which came into effect from April 20 - the Centre gave relaxations in various fields to restart economic activities and also to provide relief to people. The districts across India were divided into three zones - red, orange and green - based on the intensity of the COVID-19 spread.

The relaxations to the lockdown were seen completely in green designated districts, whereas, regulated economic activity resumed in orange zones. In red districts, which entail containment zones and COVID-19 hotspots, the lockdown continues to remain enforced rigorously.

The Centre, in an order issued late on Friday, allowed all shops, under Shops and Establishment Act of States/ Union Territories, to operate in non-hotspots. The shops have to follow certain guidelines such as working with 50 percent staff, wearing masks and following social distancing norms.

The video-conference with PM today was attended by the Chief Ministers of Chief Ministers of Bihar, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Modi was also accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who appealed the states to ensure strictness in the implementation of lockdown.