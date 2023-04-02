Chandigarh, April 2: Farmers group Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Sunday held a rail roko protest at Batala railway station in Punjab's Gurdaspur in support of various demands, including fair compensation to farmers for land acquired for road projects and crop loss due to inclement weather.

Farmers put up tents at the railway station and squatted on the rail track.

Speaking to reporters, KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said they are demanding fair compensation for land acquired for road projects. Farmers in UP to Be Compensated for Recent Crop Damage.

Raising the issue of extensive crop damage due to untimely rains and hailstorms in the state, Pandher sought a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to the affected farmers. He also sought relaxation of norms for the procurement of wheat for the central pool.

Untimely rains, hailstorms and high-velocity winds have damaged wheat and other crops in many areas of Punjab. The state government has announced a 25 per cent hike in compensation for crop loss due to the vagaries of weather.

Farmers' crops have been damaged due to inclement weather conditions and they should be given at least Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for 100 per cent crop loss, Pandher said. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Official To Compensate Farmers for Recent Crop Damage Due to Hailstorms and Rain.

He demanded that the state government waive interest on farm loans and defer loan installments for six months to provide relief to farmers in the hour of crisis.

He also said that the state government should expedite the process of special 'girdawari' (revenue survey) for the assessment of crop loss and ensure farmers are compensated at the earliest.