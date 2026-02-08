New Delhi, February 8: Several major farmer organisations have announced a nationwide protest on February 12 against the recently signed India-US trade agreement, calling it a “total surrender” of India’s agricultural interests. The agitation will be led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, with demonstrations planned across multiple states.

Allegations Of ‘Total Surrender’

Farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher have alleged that the trade pact will allow heavily subsidised American agricultural products to enter the Indian market. According to the unions, the removal of certain import duties will place Indian farmers at a disadvantage. US-India Interim Trade Framework: What’s Inside the Deal That Could Reshape US-India Trade Ties.

The groups have expressed particular concern over the dairy and poultry sectors, warning that cheaper US imports could drive down prices and push small-scale farmers out of business.

Concerns Over Sovereignty And Subsidies

Another major flashpoint is pressure linked to global trade norms and the World Trade Organization. Farmer outfits allege that the US has consistently pushed India to roll back public stockholding programmes and reduce farm subsidies. Farmers’ Interests Protected in Trade Deal; US Cut Tariffs on Several Agri Products to 0%, Says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

They claim the new trade deal moves India closer to these demands, potentially undermining food sovereignty. The unions have reiterated their long-standing demand for a legal guarantee on MSP for all crops, an issue central to farmer movements in recent years.

Planned Demonstrations On February 12

Protests are expected to take different forms across states. In Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, farmers are likely to block major highways and hold demonstrations at district headquarters. In other regions, unions plan to burn effigies and submit memorandums to local authorities addressed to the Prime Minister.

Organisers have said the February 12 protest will be peaceful but warned it marks the beginning of a larger movement if the government fails to address their concerns.

Context Of Ongoing Tensions

The fresh call for protests comes amid lingering tensions between the Centre and farmer unions following the 2020–2021 farm protests, which ultimately led to the repeal of three contentious farm laws.

While the government maintains that the India–US trade deal will boost exports and strengthen bilateral ties, farmer groups remain unconvinced. They argue that the agreement primarily benefits multinational corporations and industrial sectors, while the risks are borne by India’s farming community.

