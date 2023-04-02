Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide relief to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to recent rains and hailstorms in the state.

He also condoled the loss of lives in the state due to various calamities and instructed the district magistrates to immediately distribute the permissible relief amount from the state disaster response fund (SDRF) to the families of the deceased.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Steals Cash and Valuables Worth Rs 3.44 Lakh From Former Employer’s House in Worli, Caught on CCTV Footage; Arrested.

The chief minister on Saturday held a high-level meeting to review the situation arising out of recent untimely rains and hailstorms in various areas of the state and issued necessary guidelines to the officials.

In the survey conducted from March 15 till now, a total of 3,4137.52 hectares of agricultural area in 10 districts and a total of 1,02,497 farmers have been hit due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the state.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Uttar Pradesh Cross 350-Mark, Highest in 2023 So Far After 66 Tests Positive in Past 24 Hours.

Hailstorms have hit Pilibhit, Bareilly, Sitapur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Sambhal and Unnao districts recenty and assessment of crop damage is being done.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)