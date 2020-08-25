Chandigarh, August 25: The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to extend the validity of driving licenses, registration certificates and permits till December 31, 2020. The decision by the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In view of coronavirus, we have decided to extend the validity of driving licenses, registration certificates and permits which expired on February 1 this year or maybe expiring anytime before December 30, 2020. All these will now be valid till 31st Dec 2020", the Chief Minister announced.

On August 24, the Centre had extended the validity of various expiring motor vehicle documents, including driving licences, till December 31 in view of COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the validity of documents that have expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by December 31, 2020 will remain valid until this year.

"Taking into consideration the situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has further advised that validity of all of the above-referred documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st Dec 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of December 2020," the statement said.

The Centre had on March 30 announced the extension of the validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30.

