Government Extends Validity of Driving Licence and Other Motor Vehicle Documents Till September 30 Amid COVID-19 Crisis

New Delhi, June 9: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced that the validity date of the motor vehicle documents has been further extended till September 30, 2020. The advisory has been issued to all states and Union Territories, the ministry said. Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For Third Consecutive Day on June 9, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities.

"Given the current circumstances to avoid hardships being faced by transporters and citizens, State Govts are further advised that these documents be considered valid till 30 September 2020 for enforcement purpose," Gadkari tweeted.

Nitin Gadkari Tweet:

Given the current circumstances to avoid hardships being faced by transporters and citizens, State Govts are further advised that these documents be considered valid till 30 September 2020 for enforcement purpose. #IndiaFightsCorona — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 9, 2020

Notably, this the third such extension for the validity of the driving licence, fitness, permit, registration or any other documents related to the vehicle whose extension of validity is not possible due to COVID-19 lockdown.

"The State/UTs have also been requested to consider provisions available under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 or other such provisions available under other Acts, for considering relaxation in requirement of permit, or fees or taxes for renewal/penalty for permits etc to provide relief during these extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19," the ministry said in its statement.