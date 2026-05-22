Punjab: Man Arrested for Spying for Pakistan Handlers Using CCTV Feed of Army Movements

Punjab Police have arrested a man from Pathankot district on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan-based handlers by installing a CCTV camera near National Highway-44 to monitor the movement of Indian Army and paramilitary forces. Investigators said the accused was allegedly transmitting live surveillance footage to handlers across the border and receiving instructions from foreign contacts, as reported by TOI. The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of espionage networks operating near sensitive military zones in northern India, particularly in Punjab and Jammu regions close to the international border.

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Baljit Singh from Chakk Dhariwal village in Pathankot, allegedly installed an internet-based CCTV camera at a shop located near a bridge on the Pathankot-Jammu stretch of NH-44 in January this year. Pakistani Spy Arrested in Rajasthan: Alleged ISI Agent Caught Sharing Sensitive Indian Army Movements and Border Infrastructure Details via Encrypted Social Media.

Investigators said the location was strategically important because the highway is frequently used for the movement of Army and paramilitary personnel toward Jammu and Kashmir. The live feed from the camera was allegedly shared with Pakistan-based handlers in real time. Police recovered the CCTV device during the investigation.

Links to Pakistan-Based Handlers Under Probe

Officials said preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused was allegedly acting under directions received from individuals based in Pakistan and Dubai. Police claimed the accused admitted to receiving around Rs 40,000 for the surveillance activity. NIA Arrests Kolkata Resident for Spying for Pakistan Intelligence Officers.

Authorities are now examining the accused’s mobile phones, digital communication records and financial transactions to determine the extent of the alleged espionage network. Investigators are also trying to identify other possible associates linked to the operation.

Part of Larger Espionage Crackdown

The arrest follows several recent operations by security agencies against alleged Pakistan-linked espionage networks using surveillance technology to track military activity. Last month, Punjab Police busted two alleged ISI-backed modules accused of installing high-tech CCTV systems near sensitive defence locations and transmitting footage to handlers in Pakistan.

Investigators in earlier cases alleged that China-made solar-powered CCTV systems had been installed near military routes, railway corridors and cantonment areas to gather intelligence related to troop movement and infrastructure activity.

Security agencies have expressed concern over the increasing use of internet-connected surveillance devices and social media channels in cross-border espionage operations.

Security Agencies Intensify Monitoring

The latest arrest comes as Indian agencies continue to monitor suspected foreign intelligence-linked activities across several states. In a separate case this week, the National Investigation Agency arrested a Kolkata resident accused of sharing confidential security-related information with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Officials said counter-intelligence units are increasing surveillance in border districts and reviewing the unauthorised installation of internet-enabled cameras near sensitive routes and defence establishments. Police said further investigation in the Pathankot case is ongoing and additional arrests have not been ruled out.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 07:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).