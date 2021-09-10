Chandigarh, September 10: The Punjab police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against a man from Una after his girlfriend allegedly killed herself. The body of 33-year-old woman was found hanging at a hotel room in Zirakpur, Mohali on Thursday night. The deceased was a resident of Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh. Her boyfriend reportedly works at a hotel in Ludhiana. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The woman and her boyfriend planned to meet on Thursday. They went to a local hotel and stayed in a room. According to a report by Hindustan Times, an altercation took place between the duo following which the woman allegedly committed suicide. Her body was found hanging inside the room by the hotel staff with her boyfriend missing. Punjab Shocker: Woman Stabs 6-Year-Old Son to Death For Wanting to Spend More Time With Grandparents, Attempts Suicide.

The hotel staff informed the police. Subsequently, the cops arrived at the spot and later under Sections 306 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code. A postmortem was conducted after which the woman's body was handed over to her family. The cops were conducting further investigation and efforts were on to nab the accused boyfriend.

In a separate incident of purported suicide in Chandigarh, a 55-year-old man allegedly ended his life at his house in Sector 25. His family members found him hanging from a ceiling fan. The deceased was a sanitation worker at Panjab University. The police visited the house and initiated an inquiry. No suicide note was recovered. It remains unclear why the man took the extreme step.

