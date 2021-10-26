Chandigarh, October 26: In a tragic incident, three members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, lost their lives while other three were seriously injured after their car rammed into n a truck ahead of their vehicle on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Sunday. The injured are undergoing treatment. The deceased persons and their family was reportedly returning after attending a wedding ceremony when the accident took place. UP Tragedy: Man Who Took Leave for Wife's Karwa Chauth, Daughter's First Birthday Dies in Road Accident.

According to a report by The Tribune, the deceased have been identified as Anup Singh, who was driving the car, his wife Surinder Kaur and their five-year-old nephew Arshia Kaur. Report informs that a member of the family has alleged that the truck in front of their car abruptly applied brakes which caused their vehicle to hit it leading to the tragic accident. The victims were rushed to the hospital by the passersby. Punjab: Two Girls Run Over By Speeding Vehicle Driven By Cop In Jalandhar, One Dead; Incident Caught on CCTV.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304-A, 279, 337, at the Bhogpur police station against unidentified person in this matter. “The complainant, who is a family member, alleged that the accident was caused by the truck. The police are searching for the driver," Harinder Singh, SHO, Bhogpur Police Station was quoted by The Tribune as saying. Investigation is underway in this matter and the police are looking for the accused driver.

