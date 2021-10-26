Bareilly, October 26: In a tragic incident, a man who had come his home in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Karwa Chauth with his wife and his daughter’s first birthday died in a road accident on Bareilly-Pilibhit highway. The deceased was identified as Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Aaspur Richaula village in Bareilly district. The mishap took place on the night of October 24. Kumar's brother-in-law was also killed in the accident. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 15 Dead After Bus Collides With Sand-Laden Truck in Barabanki.

According to a report by Times of India, Kumar worked in Gujarat. Police said Kumar, his wife Beena, daughter and brother-in-law Rajendra were travelling on a two-wheeler. They were on way to their ancestral village in Hafizganj. Kumar had taken leave from work to join Beena on Karwa Chauth and celebration of his daughter's first birthday. However, he met a tragic end and died before reaching home. Uttar Pradesh Accident: Bride Dancing in Open Sun-Roof Car Has Narrow Escape After Speeding Vehicle Crashes Into Wedding Procession (Watch Video).

A speeding SUV allegedly hit their motorcycle on Bareilly-Pilibhit highway. While Kumar and Rajendra died on the spot, Beena and her daughter received minor injuries. According to a police officer, the driver of SUV abandoned the vehicle a few meters away from the accident spot and fled. Police seized the SUV and are looking to trace the driver through its registration number.

A case has been registered in connection with the accident. A few days ago, two men died in collision of their bikes on Lucknow-Bareilly highway. The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Satish Kumar and 22-year-old Naresh Pal. Kumar was heading towards Bareilly, while Pal was travelling to Faridpur Bazar.

