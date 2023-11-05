On Sunday, November 5, a horrifying accident involving a car crash led to the death of the groom as he was on his way to the wedding venue in Punjab's Moga district. The car's devastated state, as seen in the video that surfaced online, indicated the level of the deadly crash. Three other individuals travelling in the vehicle also passed away in the tragic accident. The car collided with a truck parked by the side of the road, according to the reports. The bridegroom, his brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and the groom's four-year-old niece all perished in the tragic collision. Rajasthan: Nine People Including Groom Dead After Car Falls in Kota's Chambal River.

Groom and Three Others Killed in Car Crash

Tragic news: The groom’s car met with an accident in Moga while he was on his way to his wedding. The Baraat was coming from Fazilka, and on the way, the car collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside. Four people, including the groom, his brother-in-law,… pic.twitter.com/i79XHLUvqf — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 5, 2023

