Late music composer Aadesh Ahrivastava's younger son, Anivesh Shrivastava, is grabbing headlines after he was reportedly involved in a road accident in Mumbai's Lokhandwala region on Sunday (November 23). According to reports, a Range Rover crashed into a divider and an installation named after the late music composer, toppling it over. ‘Mera Contact Nahi Ho Raha’: Aadesh Shrivastava’s Wife Vijayta Pandit Claims Shah Rukh Khan Promised To Support Their Son Avitesh (Watch Video).

Aadesh Shrivastava’s Son Involved in Car Accident in Andheri?

Aadesh Shrivastava's son Anivesh was allegedly involved in a car accident in the early hours of November 23 in Andheri's Lokhandwala area. A report by Jagrut Maharashtra stated that an SUV belonging to the Shrivastava family rammed into a crossing, damaging the divider and also destroying the statue. Interestingly, the statue was of his father, Aadesh Shrivastava, and the chowk in question was named after him a few years back.

The report states that a red Range Rover with a Haryana license plate rammed into the divider. Viral pictures from the accident site shared on social media showed Anivesh standing next to the car. As of now, it is unclear whether a police complaint was filed in the case. The post also featured a picture where Anivesh, Vijayta, Aadesh’s wife, and Avitesh, his elder son, had attended the renaming ceremony of the same chowk. Punjabi Singer-Actor Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35 Following Road Accident in Himachal Pradesh; Family Announces Prayer Meet and Antim Ardas on October 17 (View Post).

Viral Pictures From Anivesh Shrivastava’s Accident Scene

In a bizarre incident early Sunday morning, Aadesh Shrivastava’s son, Anivesh, allegedly rammed his Range Rover into the Lokhandwala chowk named after his late father. Eyewitnesses claim he was driving at high speed and appeared to deliberately target the statue, leaving the… pic.twitter.com/Jvw0Pau3ho — BollyGupp (@BollyGup) November 23, 2025

More About Aadesh Shrivastava

Aadesh Shrivasta, best known for composing songs for movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte and Rajneeti, was diagnosed with cancer in 2010. He underwent treatment and recovered. However, it resurfaced in 2015, and he died on September 5, 2015, just five days after his 51st birthday.

