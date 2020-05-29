Punjab to Impose Rs 500 Fine Each For Not Wearing Face Mask, Spitting in Public Places Amid COVID-19 Crisis

COVID-19 in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Amritsar, May 29: To end the unhealthy habit that may potentially spread COVID-19, Punjab government has banned spitting in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for violators. This means that spitting gutka, paan or any other things are prohibited in the state. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu also said that it is mandatory for everyone to wear a face mask. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the violator. Coronavirus Recovery Rate in Punjab Stands at 91%, Highest Among All States And UTs.

Besides, the government will levy a fine of Rs 2,000 on those violating home quarantine guidelines. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on shopkeepers for breaking rules. These steps are being taken by the government to contain the spread of the infection. Punjab: Liquor Shop Employee Beaten by Mob For 'Not Selling Alcohol' to Them, Dies.

ANI Tweet:

जो व्यक्ति मास्क नहीं पहनेगा उस पर 500 रुपये, होम क्वारंटीन के दिशानिर्देशों का उल्लंघन करने पर 2,000 रुपये, सार्वजनिक स्थान पर थूकने वालों पर 500 रुपये, दुकानदारों द्वारा नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर 2,000 रुपये का फाइन तय किया गया है: बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू, पंजाब के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री pic.twitter.com/2yWKVwsLcr — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 29, 2020

"A fine of Rs 500 has been fixed on a person who will not wear a face mask, Rs 2,000 for violating the Home Quarantine guidelines, Rs 500 for spitting in public places, Rs 2,000 for shopkeepers who violate rules," Sidhu said.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, a total of 2,158 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab so far. Till now, 1,946 individuals have been cured and recovered, while 40 people have died from the infection.