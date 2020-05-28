Punjab: Liquor Shop Employee Beaten by Mob For 'Not Selling Alcohol' to Them, Dies

Murder outside liquor store in Punjab's Khanna | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh, May 28: A gruesome incident of murder was reported from Punjab's Khanna town following an altercation between a group of alcohol buyers and the person who was at counter of the liquor store. The deceased was identified as an employee of the liquor outlet, who was allegedly beaten to death by the group for not selling alcohol to them. BevQ, Zomato, Swiggy, TASMAC, CSMCL Online: Apps Being Used by Liquor Consumers in India to Buy Alcohol Online.

Since the buyers had arrived after the operational hours, it was decided not to sell the liquor to them as it would be violative of the norms, said another employee of the liquor shop while speaking to reporters. The police in Khanna has registered a case and launched a preliminary probe into the matter.

#Punjab: Employee at liquor shop in Khanna dies after being beaten by a group of men after he allegedly denied to sell alcohol to them. Another man (in pic) working at shop says the group came after closing time. Police probe underway. pic.twitter.com/QEc0k7Qmm8 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Liquor shops in Punjab resumed operations from May 6, after the lockdown norms were relaxed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and subsequently validated by the Captain Amarinder Singh-led state government.

As per rules laid down by the state government, shops selling alcohol can remain open only between 7 am in the morning to 3 pm in the afternoon. Sale of liquor beyond the specified timings is strictly prohibited.

Liquor sales amid the lockdown have been permitted in most states and union territories barring areas designated as containment zones. To prevent queues which may lead to violation of social-distancing norms, some of the state and UT governments have permitted only home deliveries.