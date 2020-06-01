Punjab Unlock 1 Guidelines: Barber Shops, Salons, Beauty Parlours, Auto Rickshaws, Buses Allowed to Function, Check What’s Open and Shut

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, June 1: The Punjab government on Monday issued guidelines for unlock 1 and allowed opening of barber shops, salons and beauty parlours under SOP's of health department. The state government led by Captain Amarinder Singh asserted that social distancing and wearing of masks will be compulsory in the state. Lockdown will continue in COVID-19 containment zones and night curfew will be effective across the state from 9 pm-5 am.

The Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for opening of malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants will be issued, the state government said. Moreover, employees are advised to intall Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. Any violations in the SOPs shall be punishable under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. In containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed. India’s COVID-19 Count Mounts to 1,90,535 With 8,392 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 5,394.

Here's What is allowed and what not in Punjab

Central government and private offices to open with required strength by following social distancing norms and wearing masks all the time No restriction on inter-state movement of people. No separate permission for e-pass will be required. Use of COVA Punjab App and self-generated e-pass would be mandatory for all Sports complexes and stadia will be allowed to open without spectators as per SOP of heath department. All industries allowed to open in both rural and urban areas. E-commerce is now permitted in Punjab for all goods, including non-essential, as per the latest guidelines issued on the directives of the Chief Minister. Construction activities will be allowed in both rural and urban areas of the state Inter-state movement of buses to be allowed with mutual consent of the states subject too complaince of SOPs Bicycles, auto-rickshaws will be allowed. Self-generated e-pass would need to be downloaded from COVA app. No restrictions on either inter-state or intra-state movement of passenger vehicles such as taxis, cabs, stage carriers, tempo-travellers and cars 2 wheelers and 4 wheeler vehicles will be allowed in the state No pass required for going for shopping, office or any work place Shopping malls to remain shut while shops allowed to open in rural and urban areas between 7 am to 7 pm Liquor shops to open from 8 am to 8 pm All categories of industries, and construction activities are allowed to operate, without any restriction, in both rural and urban areas, along with agricultural, horticultural, animal husbandry, veterinary services. For inter-state movement of trains and domestic flights, the inward passengers would have to follow the SOPs of the Health Department and would be required to either download COVA-app and get self-generated 'e-pass' or declare their particulars at the railway station.

Amid the rise of COVID-19 cases across India, life was seen returning to normalcy as people were seen thronging the roads. On Sunday, Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered formulation of clearly defined guidelines for opening up of hotels, hospitality services, shopping malls, places of worship, and restaurants for in-dining, from June 8.