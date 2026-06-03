Puri Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Thunderstorms and High Humidity Expected with a High of 32°C

Puri, Odisha, is set to experience a day of unsettled weather on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with forecasts predicting thunderstorms and high humidity. Residents can expect the mercury to hover around 32°C, though the feel-like temperature could climb to a muggy 38°C due to the oppressive humidity levels, which are expected to reach 77%. A moderate wind speed of 17 km/h is also anticipated.

Current Weather in Puri, India — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Temperature 32°C Feels Like 38°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 77% Wind Speed 17 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Puri — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 16:00 32°C Thunderstorm 75% 17 km/h 18:00 31°C Thunderstorm 49% 13 km/h 20:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 13 km/h 22:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 10 km/h 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 10 km/h 02:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 12 km/h 04:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 11 km/h 06:00 31°C Thunderstorm 0% 10 km/h

Puri, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The Puri weather outlook indicates a strong possibility of thunderstorms throughout the day and into the evening. The initial hours of the afternoon, around 4 PM, are most likely to see active storm conditions, with a 75% chance of rain accompanying the thunderstorms and the aforementioned 17 km/h winds. As the evening progresses, the likelihood of precipitation is expected to decrease, with chances dropping to 49% by 6 PM and to 0% by 8 PM. However, the 'thunderstorm' designation is expected to persist in the hourly forecast well into the early morning hours, suggesting continued atmospheric instability.

For those venturing out in Puri today, it is advisable to carry umbrellas and stay hydrated. The high humidity and feel-like temperature will make conditions feel warmer and more uncomfortable, so light, breathable clothing is recommended. Commuters should be aware of potential disruptions due to rain, particularly in the afternoon. While the chance of rain diminishes after the evening, the persistent thunderstorm forecast warrants caution, especially if any lightning is observed.

The region is currently hosting a significant international event, with representatives from BRICS nations converging for a disaster resilience summit. The weather conditions forecasted for today, including the potential for thunderstorms and high humidity, will likely be a key consideration for the delegates' outdoor activities and the overall logistics of the summit. Organizers will be closely monitoring the Puri weather update to ensure the smooth progression of discussions and any related site visits.

As the day progresses towards midnight, the temperature is expected to stabilize around 30°C. While the chance of rain is forecast to remain at 0% from 8 PM onwards, the atmospheric conditions are still being described as 'thunderstorm' until at least the early hours of Thursday. Wind speeds are expected to decrease gradually, settling around 10-12 km/h overnight. The latest Puri weather forecast suggests a continuation of this pattern into the early morning hours before potentially clearing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).