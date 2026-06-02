Surat Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms & Rain on June 3, 2026

Surat, Gujarat is set to experience a day of unpredictable weather on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with forecasts indicating a significant chance of thunderstorms and scattered rain. The day will begin with warm temperatures and humidity, characteristic of the approaching monsoon season. Residents can expect the high temperature to reach around 34°C, while the low will hover near a balmy 25°C. The overall chance of rain for the day stands at 49%, with wind speeds expected to remain moderate, peaking around 16 km/h.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Surat, Gujarat — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 34°C Low 25°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 49% Max Wind 16 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Surat — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Thunderstorm 2% 14 km/h 03:00 25°C Light drizzle 5% 12 km/h 06:00 26°C Overcast 6% 10 km/h 09:00 31°C Light drizzle 26% 11 km/h 12:00 33°C Thunderstorm 42% 14 km/h 15:00 33°C Thunderstorm 11% 15 km/h 18:00 30°C Thunderstorm 3% 16 km/h 21:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 14 km/h

Surat, Gujarat Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests a dynamic weather pattern throughout Wednesday. Early morning hours, from midnight to around 6 AM, will see temperatures in the mid-20s, with chances of light drizzle and overcast conditions. However, as the day progresses, the probability of thunderstorms increases. By midday, around 12 PM, the forecast indicates a 42% chance of thunderstorms. While the afternoon, particularly around 3 PM, might see a slight decrease in rain intensity (11%), the possibility of thunderstorms persists. Evenings, from 6 PM onwards, will continue to see the presence of thunderstorms, though the chance of rain diminishes significantly by 9 PM.

This forecast comes at a time when Gujarat has been experiencing significant pre-monsoon weather. Local reports over the last 48 hours have highlighted fierce weather conditions across the state, including heavy rainfall and strong winds, which have caused damage in some areas. This suggests that Surat could potentially experience more intense or widespread downpours than initially suggested by isolated hourly forecasts, underscoring the need for vigilance.

With thunderstorms and a moderate chance of rain predicted, residents in Surat are advised to plan their day accordingly. Light, breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures, but carrying an umbrella or raincoat is essential for unexpected showers. Commuters should anticipate potential delays, especially during the midday and early afternoon hours when thunderstorms are most likely. Staying hydrated is crucial, and precautions should be taken against the heat and humidity. The dynamic nature of the weather calls for staying updated with the latest Surat weather update.

The predicted weather conditions on June 3, 2026, occur amidst significant national and local developments. Notably, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Surat around this time to launch developmental projects worth ₹18,000 crore. Attendees and organisers of any public gatherings or outdoor events related to this visit should be particularly mindful of the potential for thunderstorms and make necessary arrangements to ensure safety and comfort.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).