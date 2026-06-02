Guwahati Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms & Rain on June 3, 2026

Guwahati residents should prepare for a day of thunderstorms and intermittent rain on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach a warm 33°C, while the low will settle around 25°C. With a significant 68% chance of rain, particularly during the afternoon hours, umbrellas and rain gear will be essential for those venturing out. Gusts of wind are expected to reach a maximum of 12 km/h, adding to the dynamic weather conditions. This forecast comes as local reports indicate a period of hot and humid conditions across Assam, a trend that may continue to influence the overall feel of the weather in the coming days.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Guwahati, Assam — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 33°C Low 25°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 68% Max Wind 12 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Guwahati — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Light drizzle 28% 6 km/h 03:00 26°C Light drizzle 29% 0 km/h 06:00 26°C Partly cloudy 28% 3 km/h 09:00 31°C Clear sky 30% 3 km/h 12:00 33°C Light drizzle 33% 11 km/h 15:00 33°C Light drizzle 68% 12 km/h 18:00 30°C Thunderstorm 38% 6 km/h 21:00 28°C Clear sky 4% 2 km/h

Guwahati, Assam Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook for Guwahati weather on Wednesday suggests a gradual build-up of atmospheric moisture. Early morning hours, from midnight to 6 AM, will see light drizzle with temperatures around 26-27°C and minimal wind. Conditions are expected to clear slightly by mid-morning, with skies becoming clear and temperatures rising to 31°C by 9 AM. However, the humidity and warmth will persist, and by noon, temperatures will climb back to 33°C, accompanied by light drizzle and an increasing chance of rain. The peak of the thunderstorm activity is anticipated around 3 PM, coinciding with the highest chance of precipitation and the day's maximum temperature.

Later in the afternoon, around 6 PM, thunderstorms are explicitly forecast, though the chance of rain slightly decreases to 38% as the storm passes. The evening and night will see a gradual clearing of skies, with temperatures cooling down to 28°C by 9 PM and wind speeds dropping significantly. Despite the forecast for thunderstorms, the overall wind speeds are expected to remain moderate, with no severe gusts anticipated. This weather pattern suggests a day where outdoor activities might be interrupted by sudden downpours.

For Guwahati residents and visitors planning their activities for Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, it is advisable to stay updated with the latest Guwahati weather update. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to rain, especially during the afternoon hours. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended, along with carrying rain protection. Staying hydrated is crucial given the warm temperatures, even with the presence of rain. For those attending any outdoor events, it would be prudent to have contingency plans in place for possible weather disruptions. The possibility of thunderstorms means that visibility could be reduced at times, so drivers should exercise caution on the roads.

The prevailing weather conditions in Guwahati, with the likelihood of thunderstorms and rain, necessitate preparedness. While the temperatures are not extreme, the combination of heat and humidity, interspersed with significant rain chances, calls for vigilance. Residents should ensure they have necessary supplies and are aware of the hourly trends to make the most of the day while staying safe and comfortable. The India Meteorological Department's advisories, if any, regarding such weather phenomena should be closely monitored.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).