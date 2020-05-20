Railways to Begin Intrastate Services in Karnataka; Belagavi-Hubli and Bengaluru-Mysuru Routes to Begin From May 22

Migrant workers boarding special trains | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, May 20: Indian Railways has given the nod for resumption of intrastate train services in Karnataka on select-routes. The services were suspended in last week of March, when the lockdown to contain coronavirus came into effect. The services, after a two-month gap, are set to commence on Belagavi-Hubli and Bengaluru-Mysuru routes from May 22. Indian Railways to Run 200 Non-AC Trains as Per Time Table From June 1, IRCTC to Start Online Bookings Soon: Piyush Goyal.

The Karnataka government, on Monday, issued a formal request to the South Western Railway (SWR) appealing it to resume train lines on the two key routes. The request was forwarded to the Railway Board, which has approved the state government's request in its communique sent to the SWR on Wednesday.

The Board has directed the SWR to operate the trains at their full capacity as per reservation, and ensure strict compliance of social-distancing norms. The train ticket bookings could only be done online via the IRCTC website or application.

The Bengaluru-Belagavi train would be the first to resume, scheduled to depart at 8 am on Friday. The train from Hubli to Belagavi would resume at 3:25 pm and from Belagavi to Hubli at 4:30 pm.

Schedule of Intrastate Trains

KSR Bengaluru–Belagavi–KSR Bengaluru Tri Weekly Superfast Express will depart every Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 22nd May. KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru Special (6 days a week) will depart on all days except Sunday from from 22nd May: CPRO South Western Railway, Hubbali https://t.co/6s1kxWZWkL — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had last night announced the resumption of non-AC train services across the nation, as per the time table, from June 1. The AC trains on select-routes to and from Delhi were resumed on May 13. The offline ticket bookings remain suspended to prevent mass gatherings. Only passengers asymptomatic to COVID-19 are allowed to board the trains.