Indian Railways to Run 200 Non-AC Trains as Per Time Table From June 1, IRCTC to Start Online Bookings Soon: Piyush Goyal

Shramik Special trains for migrant workers. (Photo Credit: PTI/File)

New Delhi, May 19: Days after resuming AC passenger trains on select-routes, the Indian Railways has decided to re-open the commutation services in a gradual manner from next month. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that a total of 200 non-AC trains would ply from June 1 onwards. The move would aid the stranded migrants who are not able to get tickets of the special Shramik Express trains. Consent of Destination States Not Required to Operate Shramik Special Trains: Railways.

The online ticket booking of non-AC trains would begin on the IRCTC website soon, Goyal said, adding that the train would not resume services under a special arrangement, but under a scheduled time-table. The Minister, however, did not specify whether the fare would be the same or a revised tariff structure would be issued.

"Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC trains daily as per the time table from June 1, whose online booking will start soon," Goyal said on Twitter.

See Piyush Goyal's Tweet

इसके अतिरिक्त भारतीय रेल 1 जून से टाइम टेबल के अनुसार प्रतिदिन 200 नॉन एसी ट्रेन चलायेगा जिसकी ऑनलाइन बुकिंग शीघ्र ही शुरु होगी। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 19, 2020

The Minister also informed that the Railways increased the per-day pliance of Shramik Express trains to 200 on Tuesday. In the days to come, the numbers would be further increased, he said, adding that the state governments are also requested to facilitate the movement of migrants by registering them for return journeys to native states via the Shramik trains.

"Great relief for the workers, about 200 laborers special trains will be able to run on this day, and later these numbers will be increased on a large scale," Goyal said.

"State governments are requested to help the workers and register them with the nearest mainline station and give the list to the railways, so that the railway workers can run special trains. Workers are requested to stay in their place, soon Indian Railways will take them to the destination," he further added.

Train services in India were suspended from March 22, when the janata curfew was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Two days later, a nationwide lockdown came into effect which is yet to be lifted. On May 1, the first train amidst lockdown was plied from Lingampalli in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand.

A number of special trains - under the "Shramik Express" - were subsequently announced to ferry back the stranded migrants. Only one-third of these non-AC trains were accommodated to maintain social-distancing. From May 13, the Railways also started special trains with only AC coaches on select destinations to and from Delhi. The fares were equivalent to Rajdhani train tickets.