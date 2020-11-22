New Delhi, November 22: Parts of South India will receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning in the coming week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that the low pressure area lays centered over Bay of Bengal which is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Bay of Bengal during next 36 hours and intensify further during subsequent 48 hours. The IMD said that the deep depression is very likely to move towards Sri Lanka-south Tamil Nadu coast and reach near Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast on the morning of November 25.

Under the influence of the weather conditions, rainfall activity along with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka from November 23 till November 26. In the wake of the current weather conditions, rainfall activity is also very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh during November 25-26 and over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on November 26. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala during November 23 to 26 and widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning is very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema during November 24 to 26. Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning is very likely over Odisha and South Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on November 25 and 26", the IMD said.

