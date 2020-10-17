New Delhi, October 17: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash several parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the next few days, especially in the coastal areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency said that a well marked low pressure area lies over Arabian Sea and is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over the Arabian Sea during next 12 hours. Moreover, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places over coastal districts of Saurashtra during next 24 hours. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

"A fresh Low pressure area likely to form over central Bay of Bengal around 19th October. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over the rest of the east peninsular coast of India during October 18-19, 2020", the IMD said.

The IMD said that the sea conditions will very rough over Arabian Sea today and tomorrow. It will be rough along south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts on October 17, 2020. In the wake of the weather conditions, fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Giving details about the monsoon withdrawal, the IMD said the withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh, Vidyanagar, Porbandar.

