Raipur Police Nabs Engineering Student For Impersonating Pakistani Actress Nisha Jindal on Social Media, 'Spreading Communal Hatred'

ravi Pujar (right) operating fake Nisha Jindal FB account | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Raipur, April 18: An engineering student was nabbed by the Raipur Police for impersonating Pakistani actress Nisha Jindal on social media and spreading communal hatred, said reports on Saturday. The accused, identified as Ravi Pujar, is enrolled as an engineering student in an institute since 2009, said police officials privy to the case. 89 Arrested in Jharkhand for Posting Hate-Content on Social Media, Rumour-Mongering.

Pujar was arrested on Friday after a team of police's cyber branch hatched a plan to apprehend him red-handed. He was traced using the IP address through which he operated the fake account, said Superintendent of Police Aarif Shaikh. The police has seized laptops and mobile from his residence to add more evidence to the case.

See IAS Priyanka Shukla's Tweet on His Arrest

साम्प्रदायिक वैमनस्यता भड़काने के आरोप में जब @RaipurPoliceCG FB user “निशा जिंदल” को गिरफ़्तार करने पहुँची तो पता चला कि ११ साल से engineering पास नहीं कर पा रहे “रवि” ही वास्तव में “निशा”हैं! 😱 “निशा” के >10,000 फ़ालोअर्ज़ को सच बताने पुलिस ने रवि से ही उनकी सच्चाई पोस्ट कराई! pic.twitter.com/x7RSCqRftn — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) April 18, 2020

The FIR registered against Pujar invokes sections 153 (promoting disharmony) and 295 (insult to religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaints against him were received past month, reports said.

The police officials found that he was operating the account in name of the Pakistani actress for the last eight years. The role of his family members is also being probed in the cyber crime. The fake Facebook account had over 4,000 friends and more than 10,000 followers.