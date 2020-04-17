89 Arrested in Jharkhand for Posting Hate-content on Social Media, Rumour-mongering

Ranchi, Apr 17 (PTI) The police have arrested 89 persons across Jharkhand for posting hate-content on social media and rumour-mongering till Friday, according to official sources.

Dhanbad, Palamau and Garhwa recorded the highest number of arrests with eight persons in each district, according to the police headquarters records.

The police have warned people against fake news, misinformation and posting hate contents on social media, specifying the quantum of punishment under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

