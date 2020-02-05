Rajasthan: 3 Women of a Family Drown After Tractor Turns Turtle in Canal in Hanumangarh

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Jaipur, February 5: Three women drowned on Wednesday after the tractor they were travelling in overturned in a canal in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said. The incident happened in Pallu police station area in the morning when the women were heading to the fields from their home in Leghan Dhani. The three women were wives of three brothers in a family, police said.

The tractor driver escaped unhurt from the mishap, police said. The deceased were identified as Manju Devi (32), Mesra Devi (32) and Draupadi (35), they said.

Their bodies were handed over to family members after conducting a post mortem, police added.