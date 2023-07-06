New Delhi, July 6: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the party's lawmakers and functionaries in Rajasthan will work together to ensure its victory in the upcoming assembly polls.

After a meeting convened by the Congress leadership here to discuss the poll preparedness of the party, he said it discussed ways on how to buck the trend of the state voting out incumbent governments.

Pilot also said that he raised the issues of corruption of the previous BJP government in the state, paper leaks and Rajasthan Public Service Commission reform.

He expressed satisfaction that the party leadership has taken cognisance of the issues raised by him as well as those relating to the youth, and has given appropriate directions.

The Congress leader said the party will make corruption an election issue in Rajasthan. The Congress government in Rajasthan is serious about acting against corruption that happened during the previous BJP rule, he told reporters after the meeting.

"There was a meaningful discussion on how to buck trend of voting out incumbent government in Rajasthan. We discussed all issues with an open mind and all expressed confidence that we can repeat the government in Rajasthan," Pilot said.

"The Congress organisation, MLAs, ministers will work together. We want to repeat our government in Rajasthan," he said, adding that the Congress had won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in 2018 and this will be repeated this time again with a massive mandate.