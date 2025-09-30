Jaipur, September 30: In a shocking incident, a newlywed bride ran away from the groom's house on the first night after the wedding with gold jewellery and cash in Rajasthan's Kishangarh. As per the report, the man who arranged the wedding has also gone missing. A case has been registered in the matter, and a probe has been launched.

According to the India Today report, a festive wedding in Rajasthan took a shocking turn when a newlywed bride from Agra disappeared just hours after the ceremony. The marriage, arranged through a matchmaker named Jitendra for a fee of INR 2 lakh, seemed like a traditional union until the bride fled on her first night, leaving the groom’s family humiliated. Rajasthan Shocker: Graduate Turns Robber To Meet Wife’s Lavish Demands, Arrested in Jaipur Just Month After Wedding.

Newlywed Bride Vanishes With Jewellery and Cash on Wedding Night in Rajasthan

The wedding, held in Jaipur with full traditional rituals and celebrations, saw the bride brought to the groom’s home in Kishangarh. As per custom, the groom’s mother gifted her new daughter-in-law gold jewellery. However, the bride refused intimacy on the wedding night, citing "customs," which the family assumed was part of post-marriage traditions.

Around 3 am, the groom woke up to drink water and found that his bride had been missing, along with the gifted jewellery and cash from the house. Despite frantic searches at local bus stands, railway stations, and surrounding areas, the bride was nowhere to be found. A relative, Rakesh, filed a complaint at the Madanganj police station. Rajasthan: Newly-Wed Bride Flees on Bike After Drugging In-Laws in Bundi District, FIR Registered.

Police have launched an investigation and suspect the incident to be a pre-planned case of matrimonial fraud. The matchmaker Jitendra is also missing and believed to be involved. The police have issued a warning to families in the region, urging caution in arranged marriages involving intermediaries.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

