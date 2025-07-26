Jodhpur, July 26: A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) graduate was arrested in Rajasthan's Jaipur after allegedly turning to robbery to meet his wife's extravagant lifestyle demands. The accused, Tarun Pareek, a resident of Jamwaramgarh village, was nabbed just a month after his wedding, police said on Friday, July 25.

According to a report published by India Today, Tarun quit his job as a private company executive after being unable to satisfy his wife's repeated demands for money and a luxurious lifestyle. Pressured by the situation, he began travelling to Jaipur to carry out thefts and chain-snatching incidents, carefully planning each act to avoid detection.

He was recently involved in a chain-snatching case in Transport Nagar, where he snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman in broad daylight, causing panic in the area. Police tracked his movements through CCTV video footage, linking him to the crime and arresting him during a raid.

Man Brutally Assaults Mother, Video Goes Viral

In another incident that shocked the nation, a man was caught on camera brutally attacking his mother. The disturbing footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the accused, Deepu Mehra, breaking into his mother's home before assaulting her with kicks and slippers, ignoring the cries of children present in the house.

The incident occurred at Om Green Meadows Apartment in the Anantapura police station area, where 65-year-old Santosh Bai was subjected to a violent attack by her son. CCTV and mobile phone footage show Mehra breaking the gate to gain entry before launching the assault.

