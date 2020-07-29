Jaipur, July 29: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday issued orders to convene assembly session from August 14, 2020. The Governor, in his order, has also directed that all measures should be taken during the conduct of Assembly Session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Sachin Pilot Congratulates Govind Singh Dotasara on Taking Charge As Rajasthan Congress Chief, Read Tweet.

According to the Governor, there was no convincing reason to call assembly without 21-day notice period amid the novel coronavirus crisis. The notice came after days of a long stand-off between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra on the matter.

Earlier, in the morning, Mishra rejected the revised proposal of the Congress government for the third time while Gehlot, soon after the rejection, met him for the fourth time to end the deadlock between the two.

Then, the ruling Indian National Congress government sent the fourth proposal to the Governor to convene the session on August 14. Govind Singh Dotasra Replies to Sachin Pilot's Congratulatory Message, Asks Him to Leave Hospitality of BJP and Khattar Government.

“We have again sent a proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking to convene the Assembly session. We hope that the Governor will accept the proposal this time and announce the date to begin the session soon,” Congress leader Pratap Khachariyawas had said.

This marks the end of stand-off between Gehlot and governor. The Rajasthan Congress government is in crisis after the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and other 18 Congress MLAs. The Chief Minister has been maintaining that his government has the majority support.

