Jaipur, Nov 19: At a time when Shraddha Walker's murder in Delhi has left the nation shocked and surprised, we look back at a similar case that sent shivers across Rajasthan -- only in this case, it was a woman who cut up her husband and dumped his remains into a gutter.

The case from Jodhpur dates back to 2020. A woman who was in a lesbian relationship, assisted by her two sisters, chopped off her husband, an assistant agriculture officer with the Rajasthan government, using an electric cutter.

The deceased, Charan Singh aka Sushil, was a resident of Merta, a small town in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. He got married to a woman named Seema in 2013. For seven years after the marriage, Seema refused to go with Charan Singh from her place in Jodhpur to settle down at his home. She also did not let him come close to him.

Charan Singh then started pressuring his wife to come to his in-laws' house, following which she hatched a conspiracy with the support of her sisters. The husband was called to the residence of one of her sisters, where she drugged him and then cut his hands and feet with an electric cutter, packed in a polythene bag and threw them into the drain.

During interrogation, it was found that for a long time Seema had relations with many girls. After marriage in childhood, when husband Charan Singh insisted to bring her home, Seema acted in this manner.

Charan Singh wanted to have a relationship with his wife, but Seema refused. There was a lot of scuffle between the two on this matter. On August 10, Seema called Charan Singh at her sister's rented house in Banad police station area.

Here the Seema's sisters offered him juice laced with drugs and also gave him injections. After Charan Singh became unconscious, Seema and her sisters carried out the ghastly act.

The Jodhpur Police cracked the sensational murder of this young man whose body parts were found floating near a sewerage treatment plant in the city on August 12. The police arrested Seema, her two sisters and their common friend in connection with the murder.

In fact, it were the locals who noticed the severed body parts floating in separate sewerage lines near the Nandadi treatment plant. After this, the police registered a murder case and began probe.

Seeing the seriousness of the case, the police formed teams and collected information about missing people in the entire state. During probe, the police found that Charan Singh Chaudhary had been missing. The police also found the bike of the deceased person near the crime scene.

The police found that two girls had come and left the bike at the spot. Upon suspicion, the police took the suspects -- the deceased's wife and his sisters-in-law and began interrogating them.

It was revealed that the couple had been married for a few years, but did not share good terms. The accused later confessed to killing Charan Singh inside a house and cutting his body into pieces before dumping them into a sewer.

The then DCP, Dharmendra Singh Yadav, said that the wife of the deceased was lesbian and had a relationship with another woman.

In another case in 2005, one Nidhi decapitated her husband Bhavani Singh with the help of her paramour in Kishangarh in Ajmer.

As per officials, she called her husband at her place when her boy friend was present. Here, she beheaded him and took his head on the terrace and burnt it on a gas burner. The remaining bones were later thrown in Banas river while his body was dumped at Devali road.

The police arrested her and her paramour after a thorough investigation.

In 2013, one Neeraj Singh was decapitated in Sodala and his head was thrown on railway tracks. After probe, the police arrested his brother-in-law and his accomplices. When grilled, he said that Neeraj had slapped him on seeing him in a compromising situation. So he murdered him to avenge the slap.

Alok Tripathi, psychiatrist in Jaipur, said that one should not make their family members feel alone, no matter what.

"Shraddha's parents left her on her own, which gave the accused the confidence to kill her. People should keep their loved ones near to them," he said.

"People committing such crimes are perverts, who are sick mentally. They don't understand the language of love," he added.