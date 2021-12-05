Ajmer, December 5: A 22-year-old newly married woman allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Monika. She ended her life by hanging herself at her parents’ home in Kishangarh. The deceased was reportedly under depression due to a dispute with her husband, Sunil. Monika got married to Sunil four months ago. Punjab: Newly-Wed Woman Dies By Suicide In Ludhiana; Husband, Mother-In-Law Booked For Dowry Harassment.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Monika returned to her parents’ house in Kishangarh town of the district in October after the dispute with her husband. Sunil is a resident of Sambhar. On the day of the incident, Monika’s parents were not at home when Monika took the extreme step to end her life. When they returned home in the afternoon, they found her dead. Her body was reportedly handing in her room. Kolkata Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide, Writes Suicide Note on Palm Blaming Mother-In-Law for Her Death.

As per the report, the woman went into depression after one of her relatives told her that Sunil did not want to live with her. The police have sent the body for postmortem, and the report is still awaited. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. Till now, a case has not been registered in the matter. The police are probing all the angles.

