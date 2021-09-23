Ludhiana, September 23: A woman allegedly died by suicide in Punjab’s Ludhiana district at her in-laws’ residence. The woman ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday night. The incident took place in the Gurpal Nagar area. The deceased was identified as Ekta alias Navika. The police have registered a case of dowry against the deceased’s husband, Lakshay and two others, including mother-in-law. Poonam. Pune: Newly-Wed Woman Dies By Suicide; Husband Booked For Abetment.

According to a report published in The Tribune, the couple got married in July 2021. the complaint was lodged by the woman’s mother. A cousin of the woman’s husband was also booked. The deceased’s mother, Anu, who lived in Gurugram, told police that her daughter was raised by her mother, Manjit Kaur, in Ludhiana.

Anu further alleged that Ekta’s in-laws’ started to harass her for more dowry. “My daughter Ekta was raised by my mother Manjit Kaur in Ludhiana. My mother had solemnised her marriage with Lakshay in July 2021. After marriage, Ekta’s husband and mother-in-law started torturing Ekta for more dowry,” reported the media house quoting the deceased’s mother as saying. Punjab Shocker: Woman Gangraped By Five Men In Amritsar District; Case Registered.

The deceased’s mother accused Lakshya of demanding Rs five lakh from and even threatened to torture Ekta when she refused to give the money. Lakshhay and his mother were working. According to Anu, Ekta was under depression as her in-laws’ used to lock her at home regularly when they were not around. On Monday evening, Lakshaya called Anu and informed her about the incident.

However, the deceased’s mother alleged that her daughter’s in-laws’ had murdered her and were trying to pass it off as suicide. The police have started an investigation into the case and have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).