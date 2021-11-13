Kolkata, November 13: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Kolkata on Thursday. The deceased, who was two-month pregnant, reportedly was reportedly found handing in her bedroom. According to reports, she wrote a suicide note on her left palm that her mother-in-law was responsible for her death. A case has been registered againt the husband and mother-in-law of the deceased, identified as Sanjoy Chandra and Sheela respectively, in this matter.

According to a report by the Times of India, the 20-year-old deceased was married to Sanjoy Chandra around a year back. Chandra owns a mobile shop in the Tollygunge area. The police reportedly have evidence that the deceased's husband as well as mother-in-law used to pressurise her for more dowry and the woman was found hanging in her room at her Tollygunge residence on Thursday evening. Punjab: Newly-Wed Woman Dies By Suicide In Ludhiana; Husband, Mother-In-Law Booked For Dowry Harassment.

The deceased had reportedly scribbled a suicide note on her left palm wherein she alleged her mother-in-law, Sheela, was responsible for the extreme step she took. “A case has been registered under IPC section 304B against Sanjoy and Sheela,” DC (south) Akash Maghar, was quoted as saying by the TOI. The deceased's mother-in-law and husband have been booked in the matter. Ahmedabad Woman Hangs Self After Being Harassed by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry and Other Petty Issues.

A similar case was reported from Uttar Pradesh in September this year. A 23-year-old woman was who seven-month pregnant reportedly died by suicide in Kamalpur. She lhad left behind a voice message for her brother. he woman who was married ten months ago, was allegedly being harassed for dowry by her husband and his family.

