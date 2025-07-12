Jaipur, July 12: The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several parts of Rajasthan till July 15. A yellow alert has also been sounded for 24 districts, including Jaipur, Sikar, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Pali, and Udaipur, indicating the likelihood of moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday. According to officials, two weather circulation systems, one over eastern Madhya Pradesh and another over the Haryana region, are influencing the state's weather. The monsoon trough line currently passes through Suratgarh and Sikar, leading to intensified rainfall activity.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Kota, Udaipur, and Ajmer divisions from July 12 to 14, and similar conditions in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions from July 13 to 15. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Several Districts of Eastern Part of State Over Next 24 Hours.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue across several regions of the state on July 16 and 17 as well. In Jaipur, drizzle continued till 5.30 a.m. on Saturday. In Sikar's Palsana region, 60 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours. Rajasthan Weather News: Scorching Heat Intensifying in State, Sriganganagar at 49.4 Degrees Celsius, Pre-Monsoon Storms and Rain Could Bring Relief.

The road leading to 'Baniyon Ki Dhani' was submerged, causing inconvenience to commuters and locals. The Meteorological Department has also issued an advisory urging people to remain cautious during thunderstorms. Citizens are advised to seek shelter in safe locations, avoid taking refuge under trees, and unplug all electronic devices. People should wait until weather conditions stabilise before venturing out.

Meanwhile, continuous rain has improved the water levels in several reservoirs. The Tidi Dam, located about 32 km from Udaipur, has seen a substantial inflow, raising its level to 10 feet 8 inches. In Udaipur, Fatehsagar Lake now holds 7.51 feet of water out of its full capacity of 13 feet, fed by inflow from Pichola Lake, whose level has dipped to 9.15 feet. In Tonk, the Bisalpur Dam recorded a 2 cm rise in water level till Saturday morning.

