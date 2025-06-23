Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several districts of eastern Rajasthan, warning residents to prepare for intense weather over the next 24 hours.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Center, explained that a cyclonic circulation over western Uttar Pradesh is driving moderate to heavy rains across the region.

According to Sharma, several districts have reported heavy rainfall measuring up to 190 millimetres. Other areas, such as Tonk and Dholpur, have also experienced significant rainfall. The impact of this weather system, accompanied by thunder and heavy rain, is expected to persist for the next two to three days.

"At present there is a cyclonic circulation over the western parts of UP and MP, and due to this, moderate to heavy rainfall has been reported in many parts of eastern Rajasthan as well as heavy and very heavy rainfall. 190 mm of heavy rainfall has been reported in the Baran district... The effect of this system will continue in the form of thunder and rain in the next two to three days in eastern Rajasthan... In the districts of Baran, Kota, Bundi, and Jhalawar, an orange alert has been given for the next 24 hours, which means more than 200 mm rainfall may occur in these districts during the next 24 hours...," said Sharma.

The Kota division--specifically Baran, Kota, Bundi, and Jhalawar districts--has been placed under an orange alert, signalling the possibility of more than 200 millimetres of rain within 24 hours. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecasted to continue in the Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

Residents in the affected districts are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the heavy rain system is expected to last through June 24 and 25.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir over the next two days. Conditions are favourable for its further progress. In Northeast India, heavy rain is expected to continue for the next three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (imd), a 'yellow' alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR. The alert forecasts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. Delhi's neighbours, Gurugram and Faridabad, are also under a yellow alert. (ANI)

