Jaipur, February 5: Rajasthan Police have arrested four cyber fraudsters in separate operations on charges of sextortion and job scam and also seized mobile phones used in these crimes. The accused were involved in sextortion and fraudulent job offers. According to SP Sanjeev Nain, a special campaign against cyber fraud is underway in the district. To ensure its success, a dedicated team has been formed under ASP Tejpal Singh and DSP Traffic Mukesh Chaudhary.

As part of the operation, SHO Laxmangarh Neki Ram and his team raided Teliyawas Tan Maujpur village on January 30, arresting Sabir Khan and Sahil Khan. Sextortion in Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Cuffe Parade Man Extorted of INR 29 Lakh After He Befriends Charming Woman Online Who Appears Nude and Makes Him Strip on WhatsApp Video Call.

The police seized two mobile phones, a Bolero car, and a bike, while three other suspects managed to escape. These fraudsters used fake SIM cards and mobile phones to deceive victims on social media, create explicit videos, and blackmail them. However, the absconding suspects Barish Mev (21), Abbas Mev (35), and Mubarak Mev (19) were later apprehended from Teliya Ka Bas, Laxmangarh. Sextortion in Kishanganj: Women Lure Young Men to Room After Befriending Them in Bihar , Extort Money with Threats of Leaking Nude Clips (Watch Video).

In another operation, SHO Govindgarh Bane Singh. and his team raided Indpur village using intelligence and technical surveillance, arresting Jafaru Mev (27). The accused was involved in deceiving people by offering fake job opportunities for pen and pencil packing on social media. An Android mobile phone was recovered from him. The police are continuing their efforts to crack down on cyber fraud and bring perpetrators to justice, said SP Nain.

